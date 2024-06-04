Cong wholly accepts verdict of people of Delhi: DPCC chief Yadav

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Tuesday said the party wholly accepts the verdict of the people of the national capital in the Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to the outcome to the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the DPCC chief said, “The party accepts the verdict of the people.”

He, however, said, “The amazing response the Congress and INDIA bloc candidates got in many Assembly segments is proof enough that the Congress is still very strong at the grass-root level.”

Yadav appealed to the Congress workers to continue with their hard work without getting disheartened and disillusioned as it was a long fight, and added that the party will eventually emerge victorious in Delhi.

He also promised that Congress will strengthen its cadres at the grass-root level in Delhi.

It may be mentioned that AAP and Congress, as part of the INDIA alliance, jointly contested in four and three parliamentary seats out of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. They drew a blank.

The BJP won all the seven seats in Delhi.

Voting for the seven parliamentary seats including North East Delhi constituency in Delhi was held in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls on 25th May.