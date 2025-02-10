Cong gave good fight but couldn’t convert it into seats: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday said the grand old party gave a good fight in the recent assembly elections as its vote share has increased as compared to last polls, but failed to convert into seats.

He also vowed to strengthen the party in the national capital.

Talking to The Statesman, Yadav referring to the outcome of the Delhi Assembly polls, said, “We gave a very good fight though we were not able to convert it into seats. But, I am happy that we were able to give the people the hope of change in the government in the national capital.”

“I am happy that our cadre really worked hard. Our cadre was on the ground. This was the reason that throughout the elections, we were seen as a strong contender. There was a perception of a triangular fight. We will get this benefit in future. In this polls, we got a two percent benefit. Our vote share has increased,” he said.

In the recent assembly polls, the Congress’s vote share was registered at 6.34 per cent, while in 2020 elections, it was 4.26 per cent.

“I won’t say it is a dismal performance, but I will agree we were not able to convince the Dalit and minority voters that we are forming the government. So, in that case to stop the BJP, they stayed with the AAP, which actually hurt us. But, in the coming days I am confident that we will win over these segments of society. We hope for a better performance of the Congress in the coming days,” Yadav said.

Reiterating that the Congress had taken an opposite decision not to forge an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the polls, the Delhi Congress chief said the AAP had a strong “anti-incumbency” against it.

“AAP had a huge anti-incumbency against it . This we have experienced in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well (in Delhi),” Yadav said.

Notably, the Congress and AAP, which are part of the INDIA bloc, had contested the Lok Sabha elections 2024 together in Delhi. In the general elections, out of the seven parliamentary seats, the party drew a blank.