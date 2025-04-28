Cong demands probe into massive fire in Rohini slums

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday demanded that the BJP government should order a high-level probe into a massive fire in slums at North West’s Delhi Rohini which claimed lives of two children.

“It is very shocking and sad that two innocent children lost their lives and over 800 slums were gutted in a massive blaze at the JJ clusters in Rohini to leave over 4,000 people roofless. This tragic incident once again highlighted the BJP government’s neglect of the JJ colonies after making rosy promises to them to get their votes during the Delhi Assembly elections,” he said.

Accusing the ruling dispensation of betraying lakhs of slum dwellers in Delhi, Yadav said, “Mysterious fires like the one in Rohini are destroying JJ clusters to render thousands of people homeless in this blazing summer. The BJP government is demolishing jhuggis and forcibly relocating residents like what had happened in Narela recently, despite pre-poll promises of in-situ housing, to provide flats to residents of JJ clusters on an as-is-where-is basis.”

The Delhi Congress chief demanded that a high-level probe should be ordered to find out how such a huge blaze gutted hundreds of jhuggis in Rohini.

He said that not only suitable financial compensation should be given to those who have been rendered homeless due to the fire, the government should also help them rebuild their houses at the same venue, instead of driving them out of their present dwelling place.