Cong accuses BJP govt of deceiving Delhi’s women

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP government of deceiving women by limiting Rs 2,500 per month under the ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana’ to less than 10 per cent of the women voters in the national capital and not giving cooking gas cylinder for Rs 500.

Yadav’s statement came hours after the Delhi Cabinet led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approved Rs 5,100 crore for the first phase of the Mahila Samridhi Yojana.

Attacking the BJP government, he said, “As expected, the BJP government in Delhi backed out of its election promise of giving Rs 2,500 to every woman in Delhi under the ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojna’ to empower women residents of the capital, which it had promised to implement on International Women’s Day on March 8. The government would give this amount only to a limited number of women with very strict qualifying criteria which will benefit less than 10 per cent of the over 71 lakh women voters in the capital.”

The government deceived the women of Delhi who had overwhelmingly supported the BJP in the Assembly elections by limiting Rs 2,500 per month under the ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana’ and not giving cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500, he alleged.

The Delhi Congress chief asserted that with unemployment hitting the roof, Rs 2,500 to every woman resident of Delhi would have been a great relief for households in their daily struggle for existence.

Yadav said that Congress had fully honoured all the promises made to women in the States where the party is in power.