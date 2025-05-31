CNG cylinder blast in Sunder Nagri injures 3 children, one worker

A CNG cylinder exploded at a godown in Sunder Nagri’s K-Block on Friday afternoon, leaving three children and one worker injured, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 4:33 PM at a facility in Sunder Nagri, which was reportedly used for storing and repairing old CNG cylinders, a police official stated.

Advertisement

“The explosion took place during a repair operation, blowing off the iron gate and injuring three minors—believed to be siblings—who were playing outside the premises,” police sources said.

Advertisement

They further added, “A 25-year-old worker who was inside the godown at the time of the blast also sustained injuries.”

Emergency services responded promptly after being alerted to the incident. The injured were immediately rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are currently being monitored by attending doctors, officials from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) reported.

Subsequently, a crime team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team arrived at the scene and are conducting a thorough investigation.

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined. However, preliminary findings suggest negligence in safety protocols during the handling and repair of pressurised gas cylinders, according to an official.

“An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer confirmed.