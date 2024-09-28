CM’s statements on Delhi Municipal Corporation Act spreading confusion: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday alleged that the statements made by Chief Minister Atishi Marlena on the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act and its provisions are completely driven by political self-interest and are aimed at spreading confusion.

Sachdeva further claimed that CM Atishi’s statements are an attempt to divert the public attention from the AAP’s loss in the Municipal Standing Committee election and the lack of unity amongst her party’s councilors.

Sachdeva said that Delhi CM is citing the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, and questioned as to where she was during the past 22 months when her party’s obstinacy caused a complete standstill in the functioning of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, he alleged.

Advertisement

He said that earlier, the Standing Committee, which is considered the lifeline of the Corporation, was not formed, nor were other constitutional and ad-hoc committees, which had paralysed most of the civic body’s activities.

The Delhi BJP chief further said that Atishi should clarify whether the ongoing process for forming the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation is initiated by the Mayor or under court orders.

Sachdeva emphasized that the Delhi CM should be aware that her party did not even want the Standing Committee elections in the first place, and claimed that rhe process is happening only due to the Supreme Court’s order of August 5, 2024, and the pressure from the Delhi High Court.

He said the Mayor had called a meeting of the House on September 26, for the election of a Standing Committee member. However, under pressure from “AAP” leaders, she postponed the meeting to October 5, which is a direct violation of the affidavit given to the Delhi High Court, Sachdeva claimed.

Sachdeva further said, “Atishi should know that under Section 45 of the same Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, whose provisions she is now citing, the formation of the Standing Committee is mandatory. Under Section 487, the Lieutenant Governor and the Municipal Commissioner have the authority to convene a corporation meeting under special circumstances and can appoint a presiding officer for that meeting.”

The Delhi BJP president had demanded that CM must ensure the appointment of a Dalit Mayor and the Chairperson of the Standing Committee to honor the spirit of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, and protect the rights of the people of Delhi, and safeguard the rights of Dalits, he added.