CM Rekha Gupta on lookout for land near dairy colonies for biogas plants

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta upon her return to the national capital from Mathura on Sunday afternoon, issued instructions to the officials of the concerned department to find places near dairy colonies where BIO-CNG plants could be developed.

The chief minister said development of such projects in the city is the government’s commitment as these will not only generate green energy but will also help contribute to cleanliness of Yamuna.

She had paid a visit to Mathura on Saturday evening, along with her family members and party workers. Her trip included religious rituals as well as administrative responsibilities.

Gupta said connecting with spiritual energy not only boosts self-confidence but also strengthens the resolve for service and development.

Prior to visiting the religious sites, CM Gupta inaugurated a waste-to-wealth BIO-CNG project in Kamar village of Mathura, stating that the plant is something which is an initiative for environment conservation, but also promotes social service.

She said such projects produce manure other than gas, and shared that the Delhi government is also working on similar projects in the national capital.

Gupta shared that she had earlier held discussions with people from the city’s dairy colonies and took suggestions to improve these localities regarding this.

According to the CM, thousands of tons of cow dung is generated from over 12000 dairies in Delhi, and the same through drains as waste goes into the Yamuna, adding to the river’s pollution.

She said the government understands that disposing the cow dung from dairies properly is also one of the things which will help towards Yamuna cleaning, and therefore the dispensation is serious about setting up the BIO- GAS plants.

She said soon the government would start these projects, while it has already initiated the process of developing these plants in the dairy colonies.

Gupta accused the previous governments of not providing any solution to the disposal of cow dung during their tenures, while adding that her government is serious regarding the issue and chalking out a solution.

She prayed to Banke Bihari and sought almighty’s blessings for the people of Delhi.

She said her wish is that Delhi continues to move ahead on the path of development, and also mentioned that it is for the first time after becoming the CM that she has come to Banke Bihari to seek blessings.