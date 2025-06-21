CM Rekha Gupta joins ‘Yoga with Yamuna’ session on International Yoga Day

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday participated in a yoga session on the occasion of International Yoga Day at the Water Sports Club, Sonia Vihar, along the banks of the Yamuna River.

“Through the ‘Yoga with Yamuna’ initiative, the message is clear; the Yamuna is being cleaned, and soon, along with boat yoga sessions, cruise services will also commence,” she said.

Thanking the participants, the CM said that the enthusiastic participation in the grand yoga festival organised at 11 places in the capital on International Yoga Day has proved that when the government and society work together, culture becomes the resolve of every person.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s cultural strength and spiritual traditions are gaining global recognition. The credit for bringing yoga to the international stage goes to him. Under his guidance, the government and the people of Delhi are transforming yoga, cleanliness, and life values into a mass movement. Today, Delhi is shaping a new and strong cultural identity for itself through the confluence of development and heritage. Let us all come together to make Delhi a pioneer in tradition, culture, and healthy lifestyle,” she added.

Appealing for public participation in cleaning the Yamuna, the CM described the river as Delhi’s lifeline, adding that restoring its purity and continuous flow requires not just government action, but also active community involvement.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta urged everyone to take a pledge on this Yoga Day. He also applauded the Ministry of Ayush for its efforts to mainstream yoga and make it accessible to all segments of society.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said, “Yoga is not just a physical activity, but a powerful expression of India’s soft power. It is a way of life — a holistic discipline that leads us towards a healthier, happier, and more harmonious existence. Yoga is an inseparable part of Indian cultural identity.”

“Yoga is not merely a form of exercise, but a powerful practice that promotes both physical vitality and mental clarity. Since Prime Minister Modi introduced yoga to the global stage, it has seen unparalleled adoption worldwide. If the people of Delhi integrate yoga into their daily routine, it will significantly reduce the burden of lifestyle-related diseases and enhance overall well-being,” Minister Pankaj Singh said.

In Delhi, yoga events were performed at 11 locations to mark the 11th International Yoga Day, and the highlight was the yoga performed on boats in the Yamuna River under the theme ‘Yoga with Yamuna’.

Other than the CM, Delhi cabinet ministers also participated in events in the different parts of the city as Home Minister Ashish Sood performed yoga at Chhatrasal Stadium, Assembly Speaker at Lodhi Garden, while other Ministers and MPs took part in yoga practice and events across the 11 locations in the city, including sports complexes at Prahladpur, Bharat Nagar, Cricket Ground, Sector-6, Dwarka, Najafgarh Stadium, Hockey Stadium Ashok Nagar, Thyagraj Stadium, Sports Complexes at East Vinod Nagar, Jhilmil, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana.