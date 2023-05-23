CM Khattar greets Neeraj Chopra on becoming World No 1 in javelin rankings

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday congratulated Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on achieving a major career milestone by becoming the world number one in rankings issued by the World Athletics for men’s javelin.

In a message on Twitter, the chief minister wrote: “The achievement journey of Haryana’s lad continues. I extend my best wishes to Haryana ke ‘Mati ka Lal’, India’s record holder and star athlete Neeraj Chopra on becoming the world’s number 1 javelin thrower. I bless you to continue bringing more such laurels to the country and the state by creating history like this.”

Neeraj Chopra, who hails from Khandra village in the Panipat district of Haryana, was leading the ranking with 1455 points, 22 ahead of Grena’a’s Anderson Peters. He had been at number two position since 30 August 2022, but overtook Peters, the reigning world champion, this week.

The Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch is placed third with 1410 points with Julian Webber of Germany in fourth with 1385 points and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem in fifth with 1306 points.