CM Atishi writes to LG requesting for reinstatement of bus marshals

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi requested Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

on Sunday for the immediate approval of a proposal to reinstate over

10,000 bus marshals in the city.

Emphasising the critical role these marshals play in ensuring women’s

safety in public transport, she expressed concern over the delay in

the approval of the proposal submitted on November 13.

In her letter, the Delhi CM highlighted the challenges women faced

prior to the deployment of bus marshals, recalling a time when

harassment was an everyday reality for women commuting in Delhi’s

buses. “Our mothers, sisters, and daughters felt unsafe while stepping

out for work, school, or college. This pain was felt in every

household.”

She recounted how the Delhi government tackled the issue by deploying

over 10,000 bus marshals, who worked diligently to ensure public

safety.

She claimed that the government’s efforts paid off with numerous

miscreants being arrested and the women feeling secure while traveling

for the first time.

However, the CM expressed dismay over the subsequent alleged actions

of certain officers who conspired to first withhold the salaries of

the marshals and terminated their employment altogether on October 31

last year.

In her plea to the LG, Atishi said, “Stripping these marshals of their

jobs has weakened the safety net that empowered millions of women to

travel fearlessly every day.”

She alleged that despite the request from the government for strict

action against these officers, they were rewarded with promotions.

According to Atishi, the termination of the bus marshals has not only

deprived 10,000 families of their livelihoods but also compromised the

safety of women traveling on buses.

She apprised the LG that the Delhi government had unanimously passed a

proposal on November 13, 2024, to reappoint the marshals and had

submitted it to his office, but the response regarding the same is

still awaited.