CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates third Light House Skill Center in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has inaugurated the third Light House Skill Center in Matia Mahal area of old Delhi. The initiative aims to provide the necessary skills to youth to secure employment.

“During the inauguration on Tuesday, the Chief Minister emphasised that we need to provide education along with skills to the coming generation. He stated that employment should inevitably come after education, if it doesn’t, education is hardly of any use,” according to a press release from the Chief Minister’s office.

He said, “My constant effort is to create more and more employment opportunities for the youth, in addition to improving the education system. Currently, there is an atmosphere of fear in the country, and in recent years, 12 lakh affluent people have taken foreign citizenship by leaving India. Instead of increasing, employment opportunities are decreasing in the country. But we don’t want to complain; rather, we want to create jobs for the youth in this environment.”

CM Arvind Kejriwal stated, “Today, the biggest problem faced by India’s youth is employment. Since the formation of the AAP Government, we have greatly emphasized on imparting quality education. There is an excellent school in Matia Mahal, which used to be a ruin earlier. In the entire Delhi, children of poor are receiving excellent education in the Delhi Government schools. People trusted us and elected an AAP Government in the MCD. We have initiated the procedure of making MCD schools excellent. We have invested heavily in education. Students are withdrawing their admission from private schools and enrolling in government schools.”

Emphasizing the need for employment opportunities, the CM stated, “After education , if one doesn’t get employment, then what’s the point of education? Preliminary thoughts of getting educated are taking care of the families, whether by doing job or business. Today, I have the biggest challenge of providing ample employment opportunities to our youth. On the other hand, due to crumbling economic conditions, instead of job creation people are losing their existing jobs. As per the data, in recent years approx 12 lakhs high network individuals (Business persons and Entrepreneurs) have left the country by renouncing the Indian Citizenship. These business persons have opted for the citizenship of other countries because of the environment of intimidation created in the country.”

The Chief Minister continued, “Nobody wants to work in India anymore. If big businesses keep shifting to other countries then who’ll employ our youth? This is reducing the chances of employment opportunities to our youth. Shedding tears won’t help, irrespective of the environment we’ll create as many job opportunities as we can for our youth. In the same context, I’m glad that the Lighthouse Skill Center has been constructed in the area.”