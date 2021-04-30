Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal convened a meeting on Thursday on the vaccination drive in Delhi. Along with the officials, he prepared a plan to vaccinate all above 18 years in the next 3 months. CM Arvind Kejriwal also said that the Delhi government will set up vaccination centres on a large scale to vaccinate all eligible people above 18 years of age in the next three months.

Taking to Twitter, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “Had a meeting with the officials on vaccination drive in Delhi. Prepared a plan to vaccinate all above 18 years in the next 3 months. We will set up vaccination centres on a large scale. All eligible people must come forward to get vaccinated.”

Orders for 3 lakh vaccine doses have been placed already, and orders for the rest of the doses will be placed as soon as possible. The officials intimated that the work for the order and procurement of the vaccine is in progress. The first lot of the vaccine doses will be received soon. Orders for 50 lakh vaccine doses are being placed.

CM Kejriwal said, “We will set up vaccination centres across Delhi on a large scale. This way, we will be able to vaccinate maximum people in a minimum amount of time. We need to plan this as soon as possible.”