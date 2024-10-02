Civil Defence volunteers write to Delhi Govt, AAP & BJP leaders demanding reinstatement

In a plea to restore their livelihoods, over 10,000 Civil Defence volunteers of the city have written to the Delhi government, leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), highlighting the severe hardships faced by them following their abrupt termination a year ago, calling for immediate reinstatement.

Claiming that they were suddenly removed from their roles, and their salaries stopped arbitrarily last year, which had a bad impact on their finances, these volunteers said the decision has left their families struggling to meet basic needs, with some even resorting to extreme measures in the face of financial despair.

“The education of our children has been disrupted, and we are battling immense financial and emotional stress,” their letter mentioned. They claimed that they have been meeting leaders across the political spectrum since their termination, but are yet to see any concrete steps towards their reinstatement from the LG office.

Their letter expresses gratitude to the Delhi Assembly for passing proposals in their favour twice, however, notes that no tangible actions have followed.

They recalled that Delhi Civil Defence played a critical role for providing emergency response throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, while their volunteers have been actively involved in disaster management, public welfare, and law enforcement support across the city.