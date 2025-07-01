Changing Old Delhi railway station’s name won’t improve lives of commoners: Devender Yadav

Reacting to the letter of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta seeking a change in name of Old Delhi railway station, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said changing the name would not solve the problems faced by the commoners in the city.

Rekha Gupta wrote to the Union Ministry of Railways on Monday, urging renaming of the iconic Old Delhi Railway Station after Maharaja Agrasen.

The Delhi Congress chief said that the renaming of places and institutions seemed to have become an obsession with the CM while the civic amenities and infrastructure is deteriorating in the Capital. “Instead of improving passenger amenities in these stations, the Railways have increased the fares, which only exposes the anti-poor policies of the BJP government,” he added.

He demanded that the CM should ask the railway minister to roll back the revised fares that affect the common people as they travel by the trains.

Furthermore, the Congress leader pointed to numerous civic issues requiring urgent attention of the Rekha Gupta government, lamenting that she is focusing on pointless issues which neither improve the facilities in hospitals, railway stations, congested streets, and broken roads, and clogged drains nor nor better the lives of the common people.

He claimed that the high-speed Vande Bharat Express trains were introduced without improving the condition of the tracks. Moreover, due to the high fares, these trains are running empty with complaints against the quality of food served in the trains piling up. However, the Railways do not seem to be concerned about it.