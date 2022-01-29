Veteran Punjab BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins SAD

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister Madan Mohan Mittal on Saturday joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Mittal was upset after the BJP ignored his request to field his son from Anandpur Sahib. Arvind, in order to pursue politics, had left the job of additional advocate general in 2015. The BJP, ignoring the Mittals, preferred to field Parminder Sharma, a former district planning board president. Even Madan Mohan Mittal was denied the ticket.

The veteran leader said he was also resigning from the BJP to fight the injustice being done to the constituency. He said while all projects had been taken away from Anandpur Sahib during the Congress regime, the local BJP leadership had failed to safeguard the rights of its people.

“We have seen rampant illegal mining in Anandpur Sahib Constituency which needs to be stopped. Truckers and truck unions have also been robbed of their livelihood. I have stepped forward to work for the welfare of Anandpur Sahib and end the discrimination being meted out to it,” Mittal said.

Badal while welcoming Mittal into the SAD fold appointed him the party’s halqa incharge from the seat. He also announced the appointment of Mr Mittal as the senior vice president of the party. When queried whether Mittal would contest the forthcoming elections from Anandpur Sahib, he said this decision would be left to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).