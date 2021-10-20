Swasth Haryana App to help patients register online for treatment at govt hospitals

Patients visiting government hospitals in Haryana can now get themselves registered in advance before going to the hospital through a cell phone application (App), Swasth Haryana.

Launching this App on Tuesday, health minister Anil Vij said the Swasth Haryana mobile app has been launched to provide patients relief from long queues at hospitals. Through this app, patients can get themselves registered at any civil hospital in the state. Vij said this App is also available on Google Play Store.

The minister said the state government is consistently working to contain the spread of Covid and to augment it further, the Haryana State Health Systems Resource Centre (HSHRC) has developed the “Swasth Haryana” mobile app.

Vij said now the patients can get themselves registered in advance before going to the hospital through this App while sitting at home and thus the rush of people at the state hospitals can be managed in a systematic manner. He stated that with this App now the patient can directly go to the specialist doctor and no longer does he need to stand in long queues.

The minister said with this App, now the patients will get access to their laboratory reports on their phones and do not have to go to the hospital to collect their reports. Moreover, the medical history of the patient will be stored in this App and can be accessed anytime.

The health minister said that there are many other facilities in this mobile app such as information about the nearest blood bank (blood bank has been integrated with e-Raktkosh and information about the availability of blood units can also be accessed here).

Besides this, information pertaining to mother-child care and vaccination will also be available. He said that people will be able to get themselves registered while at home and avail of other facilities available in all the civil hospitals and three medical colleges of the state.

Besides registration of patients in advance along with demographic information of patients, patients will have access to their past registration records and can visit any health institute and OPD of their choice by using this App. The patients will be able to download their test reports on their mobile phones and patients will also get information about the nearest blood bank through this App.