Sufficient stock of coal in Haryana for power production: Minister

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh on Tuesday said sufficient stock of coal is available in the state and power production will not be interrupted in any thermal plant due to a shortage of coal.

Last year the maximum demand during the summer season was 12120 Mega Watt (MW) per day. Due to increasing urbanisation in the National Capital Region and shifting of industries out of Delhi, the demand for electricity has increased from 1000 to 1500 MW per day.

Speaking to reporters, the power minister said one unit of the Khedar Thermal Power Plant was shut down due to technical reasons and its router has to be changed.

Due to the lockdown, the engineers called from China could not reach and its repair work is under process now. He further said three units of 250-250 MW each are operating in Panipat, two units of 600-600 MW each in Khedar, and two units of 300-300 MW each in Yamunanagar are operating smoothly. In addition, 1400 MW of power is being taken from Adani Power Plant.

He said that there would be no shortage of electricity in the state under any circumstances. Electricity is being purchased by the government at the rate of Rs 12 per unit. He said that sometimes there is a power crunch due to technical reasons which are always rectified in a short period of time.

The minister said in Haryana and Punjab, harvesting of wheat is going on. To prevent accidental fires in wheat fields during the harvesting season, the power supply to the agriculture sector is cut off during the day time. He said that electricity is being supplied to the agriculture sector continuously for seven hours during the night time.