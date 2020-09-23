To prevent stubble burning, as many as 11,311 farmers, who have applied for agricultural implements under the crop residue management scheme ‘Promotion of Agricultural Mechanisation for In-Situ Management of Crop’, will be given financial assistance in the current growing season.

Additional chief secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare department, Sanjeev Kaushal said an assistance of about Rs 155 Crore will be given to farmers under the scheme.

Kaushal, said the department would provide 454 balers, 5,820 super seeders, 5,418 zero till seed drills, 2,918 choppers, 260 happy seeders, 389 Straw Management Systems, 64 rotary shrub masters, 454 reversible mould ploughs and 288 reapers to the beneficiaries.

He said online applications for agricultural implements were invited from individual farmers and societies till 21 August. As many as 11,311 farmers applied for 16,647 implements, against a target of 2,741, in the individual category.

The state government had recently decided to give preference to small and marginal farmers in hiring machinery from Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs), and in providing equipment to individual beneficiaries under the scheme.

The agriculture and farmers’ welfare department has also identified red, orange and green zones in all districts on the basis of incidences of crop residue burning last year.

District administrations and officers of the departments in all districts have been directed to monitor and report any incidences of stubble burning.

A comprehensive plan to the tune of Rs 1,304.95 Crore has been approved for crop residue management to prevent stubble burning in the state.

The plan includes a fusion of in-situ and ex-situ crop residue management techniques, apart from monitoring activities through a dedicated control room, and registration of FIRs against violators. The Central government has provided Rs 170 Crore to the State under this plan this year, Kaushal added.