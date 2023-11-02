Strict curbs: SGPC poll voter registration receives a lacklustre response

The SGPC has written to the Chief Commissioner Gurdwara Elections, Punjab, requesting that the process of registering voters be made easier. This is because Sikh candidates, particularly those from the rural areas, find it difficult to provide the necessary information in the allotted time.

The Gurdwara Election Commission has released a schedule, and it states that the registration window will be open from October 21 to November 15.

The lowest number of candidates in fray are in Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Not a single application was received in Tarn Taran, and up until October 31 in Amritsar, only seven applications—two from Chogawan and five from Amritsar East—were received.

Tehsildar Lachman Singh, who was transferred yesterday, reported that not a single voter came up to him directly in Pathankot. Still, 268 and 200 applications respectively were received in Batala and Gurdaspur. Forms have been received in Moga (1,135), Faridkot (164), Patiala (550), and Jalandhar (54).

According to the notification, it is now required that the candidate appear in person to deposit the form and provide identification that matches the Voter Card or Aadhar that the Indian Election Commission issues.

On October 30, a candidate named Gurbaksh Singh Bedi from Amritsar went to register him and his spouse at one of the locations. He claimed that the Gurdwara Election Commissioner had given the order to reject the applications of the majority of voters.

In 2011, the last SGPC elections were conducted, with over 52.69 lakh Punjabi voters deemed “eligible” to cast ballots.

Since it would be impossible for the estimated 50 lakh voters in Punjab to visit the designated authorities to deposit their forms, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami has made a request to the Chief Gurdwara Commission to extend the voter registration period for the SGPC elections.