Special Punjab Assembly session on 3 Sept on Guru Tegh Bahadur’s birth anniversary

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | August 27, 2021 11:42 am

Guru Tegh Bahadur

(Photo: IANS)

The Council of Ministers on Thursday decided to summon a Special Session of the 15th Punjab Assembly for one day, on 3 September 2021, for the commemoration of the historic 400th Prakash Purb (birth anniversary) of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office, the session would start with obituary references at 10 am, followed by the celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at 11 am.

The CM said he will invite Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, Punjab Governor, VP Badnore, and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh as guests at the special session.

