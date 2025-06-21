UP government marks Yoga Day with special sessions in old age homes, residential schools

On the 11th International Yoga Day, the Uttar Pradesh government launched a unique initiative through the Department of Social Welfare, organising special yoga sessions across all government-run old age homes and Jayaprakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalayas in state’s 75 districts.

Held under the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” the events on Saturday morning saw enthusiastic participation from elderly residents, students, and teachers, uniting them in mass yoga practice, officials here said.

Advertisement

Guided by certified trainers, participants were educated on the benefits of yoga and its importance for a healthy life. The event marked a significant step towards empowering underprivileged sections of society through health and mindfulness. Over 6,500 elderly residents of old age homes performed yoga under expert supervision. Simultaneously, students of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas participated in group yoga sessions with their teachers, taking a pledge to lead healthy lives.

Advertisement

The Social Welfare Department operates old age homes with a capacity of 150 in each district. In Varanasi, BHU yoga expert Vinod Kumar Patel led the session and explained the health benefits of regular yoga practice. In Mahoba, yoga instructor Prem Narayan Swarnkar conducted a special session at the Aadharshila Old Age Home. Similarly, in Bahraich’s Aminpur Nagaraur old age home, instructors Ajay Kumar Chaudhary, Dr Ram Gopal, and others taught simple asanas to elderly residents. District officials were present and encouraged the elderly to adopt yoga as a daily habit for a healthier life.

At JP Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalayas, students and staff celebrated Yoga Day with zeal. In Hetimpur (Chakia, Chandauli), teachers, staff, and students performed yoga together, including asanas like Pranayama, Surya Namaskar, Vajrasana, and Tadasana. Instructors highlighted how yoga enhances concentration, reduces stress, and brings discipline into one’s lifestyle. They emphasised the physical and mental benefits of yoga, especially for the elderly and adolescents.

Krishna Prasad, Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department, stated that Yoga Day is a strong step towards building students’ confidence, discipline, and health. Currently, 100 Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are being run with residential facilities, quality education, and free coaching for competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

The Yogi government is committed to mainstreaming yoga and integrating it into daily life through grassroots-level implementation by the Social Welfare Department. Through large-scale celebrations like International Yoga Day, the state aims to spread awareness about health and wellness to all sections of society. The initiative empowers the elderly with greater self-confidence and health awareness, while also encouraging students to adopt a disciplined and purposeful lifestyle.