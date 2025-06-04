Monsoon session dates announced to divert attention from special session demand: Congress

Congress Wednesday accused the government of announcing the monsoon session of Parliament with the intention to divert attention from the demand for a special session.

“In order to divert attention from the special session, the government suddenly announces the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Prime Minister can run away from a special session, but he cannot run away from the Monsoon session, ” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

“The Parliament session is always announced a few days in advance, maybe up to one week or ten days in advance. This session has been announced 47 days in advance. Never before in India’s parliamentary history has a session been announced 47 days in advance, the Congress leader pointed out.

“There is a continuing demand from the Indian National Congress, INDIA alliance parties for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, the fact that the terrorists have not been brought to justice, the repeated claims of President Trump, ‘Narender ka surrender’ to Trump. The hyphenation of India and Pakistan, the growing nexus between China and Pakistan, and the failure of our diplomacy and our foreign policy,” said Mr Ramesh, asserting: “These are the real issues and the revelations of the Chief of Defence Staff that has been made in Singapore and not in our own country.”

The government Wednesday announced the Parliament’s Monsoon Session schedule from July 21 to August 12.