Sisodia visits 2 Punjab govt schools, says state govt messing with future of children

Amid war of words between leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress over which state was doing better in education, AAP leader and Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday visited a primary school at Makrauna Kalan, the maternal grandfather’s (nanke) village of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in his Assembly constituency of Chamkaur Sahib.

On reaching the primary school in the village, Sisodia met a teacher, who was working on the pay scale of Rs 6,000 to teach from Class I to V. The teacher told the Delhi deputy CM the school did not even have a drinking water facility for the students and the school staff had to bring drinking water from nearby Gurdwara (Sikh shrine).

Taking stock of the problems faced by them, Sisodia said that if in such a situation, the Punjab government will call itself number one in the education system, then it is messing with the future of the students and the education system.

Earlier, Manish Sisodia reached the primary school of Chakalan village, which was also found in a dilapidated condition with cobwebs, garbage and toilets being broken-down. On Punjab education minister Pargat Singh’s claim of the state’s schools and education system being the best in the country, Sisodia said he wonders over what basis this claim was made.

Pargat Singh had claimed that the schools in the state are better than the schools of Delhi and the country. During the debate on the education system, the Pargat claimed to show 250 excellent schools. Meanwhile, AAP’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to question the commitment of the Channi government to improve the education system in Punjab.

“The condition of schools in Punjab is very bad. Channi Sahib says that the schools in Punjab are the best. Meaning they have no intention of fixing the schools. These leaders have deliberately kept the government schools in a bad condition for 70 years. Now that won’t happen. Channi sahib, we will give a wonderful education like Delhi to the children of Punjab,” he said in a tweet.