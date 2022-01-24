Sidhu exposed as Pak mole in Congress: Chugh

With former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh claiming to have received a message from Pakistan to reinstate Navjot Singh Sidhu in his government as minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said the Punjab Congress chief (Sidhu) stood completely exposed as Pakistan mole in the Congress.

Reacting to Amarinder’s statement that he had got a message from Pakistan to reinstate Sidhu in his government because he was an old friend of their Prime Minister Imran Khan, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said this revelation has exposed for Sidhu’s links not only with Imran Khan but also covertly with the Pakistan Army and the ISI at whose behest Imran Khan has been running the Pakistan government.

The BJP leader demanded an investigation into Sidhu’s tenure as the Cabinet minister and also as the Punjab Congress president. He said some Central agency should look into his role for fomenting trouble in the border state.

Chugh said Amarinder has made very serious observations about Sidhu and it was for the Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi to explain how they had been promoting and protecting a “Pakistan mole” in the Congress government here. He said it was a very serious matter of national security and the Central agencies must investigate into it for the cause of security in the border state.