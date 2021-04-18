Even as the Congress-led Punjab government on Saturday claimed to have procured 86 per cent of wheat arrived so far in mandis (grain markets), the Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today issued an ultimatum to the government to remove hurdles being put in the procurement in the next two days or be ready to face statewide protests.

SAD leader and former Member of Parliament Prem Singh Chandumajra said even as procurement of crops started ten days late, it was further delayed due to lack of preparedness on the part of the state government.

He said the severe shortage of gunny bags was set to lead to a glut in the ‘mandis’ which were already facing labour problems.

Asserting that farmers were being forced to wait for long periods in ‘mandis’ to sell their wheat produce, Chandumajra said the alleged callous attitude of the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government towards the woes of farmers indicated that it was “hand in glove” with the BJP-led central government in harassing them.

“Farmers are suffering due to the three hated agricultural laws. They also faced inclement weather and the Covid pandemic. Now they are victim to the utter insensitivity of the (state) government which has failed to ensure smooth procurement of wheat.

In case the government does not take immediate measures to restore order in the ‘mandis’ we will stage protests keeping in view all pandemic norms,” he said.

The Punjab government, however, said as many as 29.65 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of wheat arrived so far in mandis across the state of which 25.61 LMT (86.37 per cent) has been procured within a period of just one week from 10 April despite the challenging task amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing wheat procurement operations and arrangements put in place to facilitate all stakeholders, the Mandi Board secretary and food and civil supplies director, Ravi Bhagat, said Sanguru is leading in terms of wheat arrival where 4.76 LMT of wheat had arrived in the mandis, followed by Patiala and Mansa with 3.87 LMT and 2.32 LMT respectively. He said that the targeted procurement of wheat in the state is 130 LMT during the ongoing Rabi marketing season.

Regarding the problems faced by farmers in getting crop payment, Bhagat said the direct benefit transfer system had been introduced for the first time this season.

He said that there were some teething problems due to some technical issues, which were being resolved at the earliest by the department on priority so that this system is made more streamlined and also to ensure timely payment to the farmers