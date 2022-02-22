SAD and BJP uniting to prevent AAP govt in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Amid speculation overhung Assembly in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab chief ministerial candidate and Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday alleged traditional parties in the lure of power are trying to unite and prevent Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP from forming the next government.

Pointing to the statement given by the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union home minister Amit Shah that “there can be a coalition government of two-three parties” in Punjab in case of a hung Assembly in Punjab, Mann said before him Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia had also hinted at the post-poll alliance with the BJP.

The AAP leader said the claim made by these leaders proved that SAD severed ties from BJP only to get votes of farmers, labourers, and common Punjabis when the truth was that SAD and BJP were on the same page as always.

He said that behind the scenes SAD alliance with BJP was still going on and they performed the drama of splitting due to pressure of farmers’ protest and to woo voters who were supporting farmers’ protest.

Mann said BJP, SAD (Badal), and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief Captain Amarinder Singh had always betrayed the farmers of the country and Punjabis.

“Although the SAD (Badal), Amarinder Singh, and BJP have fought elections separately for public appearances, internally the SAD (Badal) and the BJP were together. The SAD had openly supported anti-farmer agricultural laws in the Central government and they only back paddled from their statements when the farmers of Punjab started to protest against these laws and Punjab Assembly elections were around the corner,” the AAP leader said.

Mann said besides BJP national leader Shah, the party’s Punjab Assembly poll candidate Fateh Jang Bajwa had also claimed to form BJP government in the state and had confirmed their alliance with SAD.

He said that the results coming on March 10 would be against the expectations of those who betrayed the farmers and Punjabis as the people of Punjab had voted for a change of government which sent a clear message that this time AAP will be formed in Punjab.

Mann said Badals, BJP, and Amarinder Singh’s alliance government won’t be formed in Punjab, no matter how strong and old their alliance is.

He said voters of Punjab had rejected these traditional parties from the very beginning. But the traditional parties in the lure of power are trying to unite and prevent the AAP from forming a government.