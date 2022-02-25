Real Estate: Post Covid pandemic, Gurugram witnessing highest new launches in NCR

With a significant drop in the Covid-19 cases, the real estate sector is on the up with Gurugram witnessing the highest number of new launches in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Additional chief secretary (ACS) town and country planning department Haryana, Devender Singh on Friday said Gurugram has the highest number of new launches of real estate, which is 51 per cent of the entire NCR region.

Speaking at the inauguration of two-day Urban Development Conclave in Gurugram, Singh said so far 2,072 licenses for 39,765 acres of land have been given in Haryana. Of these, 609 licenses have been given for 8,280 acres for group housing, in which 3,34,244 units or plots have been developed or are being developed.

This apart, 502 residential plotted colony licenses have been given for 23,039 acres in which there are 1,80,801 units or plots. Industrial and IT have also been given 92 licenses for 2,949 acres, he said.

In his inaugural address, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the state government is working on a mechanism to assure allottees about the quality of construction.

He said that Gurugram and Faridabad are important cities falling in NCR of Haryana, in which the issues of urbanisation need to be resolved. He said that the issues related to urbanization in which apart from ensuring the quality of construction, electricity, drinking water supply, and transportation are important.

“We also have to keep in mind whether the NCR region is developing as per the expectations of the people or not and what further steps we need to take for the satisfaction of the general public,” Kaushal said.

The chief secretary said sometimes the construction work is also interrupted which affects both the allottees and the developer.

The chairman Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Panchkula), Rajan Gupta said urbanisation in Haryana is about 35 per cent and at the national level this figure is about 32 per cent.

“The urbanisation sector is under pressure today and it is necessary to identify the reasons behind it and find a solution,” he said the process of urbanisation has changed since the beginning of economic reforms. He also mentioned the challenges being faced by RERA and said that the present law is silent in the matter of regulating the safety norms, hence there is a need to make new legal provisions, Gupta added.