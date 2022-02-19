Punjabis should shun ‘secessionist’ AAP: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday warned the Punjabis against voting for the subversive and secessionist parties like Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He said the BJP was committed to the all-around development of Punjab which would ensure the resurgence of industry and protection of the farming community.

In a statement, Chugh said Punjab needed to be immediately taken out of the hold of drug mafias and the BJP would ensure that it happened within six months of its coming to power.

The BJP would also make sure that law and order were restored in the state, particularly in view of the repeated attempts being made by the Pakistan ISI to disturb peace in Punjab.

Chugh assured the business community in the state that the BJP would soon come out with a package for the industries so that there was an immediate halt of industrial migration from the state. He said special care would be taken to promote small-scale units that have suffered due to pandemic conditions.

Similarly, a package would be announced for agriculture so that farming would become a profiteering profession and Punjab could go back to the days of the green revolution with the hard work and commitment of farmers. Farmers have been the spinal cord of Punjab and the BJP would make sure that farmers get back to prosperity and progress.

The BJP would also announce a package for students to improve their job opportunities in the state. New start-ups would be launched in a big way to enable the youth to capitalise on his enterprise and hard work. He said the flight of students to other countries must be checked and new avenues would be opened in Punjab to ensure that there was no more flight of youth from Punjab.