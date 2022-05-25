Punjab witnesses 30.45% increase in registration & stamp duty revenue in April 2022

Punjab revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management department has registered a 30.45 per cent increase in revenue in April 2022 from registration of properties and stamp duty as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Punjab revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Bram Shanker Jimpa on Wednesday said the department has collected over Rs 352.62 Crore from registration and stamp duty in April 2022 which was recorded Rs 270.31 Crore in the said period of previous year.

The minister said that the growth has been registered due to the citizen-centric policies introduced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government.

Jimpa said after taking over the government, the CM and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal has given a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost at any level. He added that the message was loud and clear which became the base of the boost in the revenue of the government.

The minister said the growth in the revenue, which have been registered during this government tenure, will be utilised for holistic development of the state. He added that several social welfare schemes are on the cards of the state government which will turn the dreams of the common people into reality.

He reassured that there is no space for corruption or any other malpractice in the government offices and hassle-free services are being provided to the people of Punjab.