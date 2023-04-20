Punjab: Two circus workers held on charge of human sacrifice

The Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have solved a sensational case of ‘human sacrifice’ bid on a middle-aged woman with the arrest of two persons, who attempted to murder the victim as part of sorcery to get wealthy.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ropar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar identified the arrested accused as Kuldeep Singh alias Keepa and Jasvir Singh alias Jassi, both residents of village Ferozepur in Fatehgarh Sahib.

The police have recovered a Hero Deluxe motorcycle (PB 52 B 2187) and a sickle used in crime from the possession of accused persons.

As per information, a 50-years-old woman identified as Balvir Kaur of village Faror in Fatehgarh Sahib was found lying gravely injured in the fields near canal at village Ferozepur on Wednesday morning. The victim is out of danger and is undergoing treatment at PGI Chandigarh.

Addressing a press conference, Bhullar said both the accused were circus performers and used to perform cycle shows in different villages. Accused persons Keepa and Jassi met Balvir Kaur through her son Dharampreet, who became friends with them during their show at village Faror about eight months back, he said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Fatehgarh Sahib Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal said both the accused, wanted to be rich, came in contact with a ‘Tantrik’ (Sorcerer), who asked them to perform a ‘Human Sacrifice’ on a woman.

She said that accused Keepa and Jassi on Tuesday called Balvir Kaur on pretext of taking her to Tantrik for paying obeisance, and took her to an isolated place in village Ferozepur to kill her, where they attacked her using a sickle resulting in grave injuries on her neck and other body parts.

“Following information from the villagers, the police have immediately started investigations in this case and arrested both the accused persons,” said Kaur.