Kerala human sacrifice case: Police intensify missing cases

In the wake of the Elanthoor human sacrifice case, the Kerala Police have intensified pursuit of the missing cases in the state.

The police are investigating whether more women have fallen prey to Mohammed Shafi, the mastermind in the twin human sacrifice case in Elanthoor. There are reports that the police got the information that Shafi had lured two students from Kochi to Elanthoor and allegedly raped them.

The police are re-investigating the case of 14 missing persons in Ernakulam and 12 missing persons in Pathanamthitta recently. The police are probing if any of them have fallen prey to human sacrifice.

Three of the missing cases in Pathanamthitta have been registered at the Aranmula police station. The police are investigating whether the main accused in the human sacrifice case, Mohammad Shafi, and Bhagwal Singh, had any involvement in these cases. The police have collected the information of other missing women from Pathanamthitta and are also investigating if any of them were related to the accused in the Elanthoor case.

According to Kerala Police records, as many as 66,838 people have gone missing in the state from 2016 to September 2022. 7408 people have gone missing till September this year. In the backdrop of the Elanthoor killings, the state police chief has directed to assess the status of all the missing persons cases in the state. Incidents of missing women and children will be given importance, it was directed.