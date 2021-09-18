Punjab Turmoil: All eyes on Captain as he objects to ‘humiliation’

Stung by the reported Congress high command decision to remove him as Chief Minister through a meeting of MLAs called this evening, Captain Amarinder Singh has made it clear to the party leadership that he may quit Congress than continue in the party with this humiliation.

Sources close to the CM said Amarinder has conveyed to the Congress president that the way he was being humiliated he will resign both as CM and the party member.

A source quoted a furious Amarinder Singh telling the party president Sonia Gandhi, “This kind of humiliation is enough, this is happening for the third time. I can’t continue to stay in the party with this kind of humiliation,”.

Even as Amarinder’s camp remained silent on the developments since last night when the party high command announced the emergency Congress Legislature Party meeting at 5 p.m. today citing a representation from a large number of MLAs, sources said the CM called a few senior leaders in Delhi including Kamal Nath and Manish Tewari to convey his displeasure and consequences the party will face in Punjab if he was removed as CM.

Interestingly, none of the vocal members of the Amarinder camp have yet reacted to the move to remove him as CM. Amarinder’s last-ditch effort to garner support through a meeting of MLAs this afternoon was thwarted by the high command with a directive to party legislators against attending any meeting before the CLP meeting at 5 p.m.

Some of such MLAs claim to have received phone calls from the high command asking them to stay away from a meeting of the party MLAs called by the CM this afternoon.