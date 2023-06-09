Punjab to form ‘Road Safety Force’ within state police

Expressing concern over the fatalities due to road accidents in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced to constitute dedicated ‘Road Safety Force’ to streamline the movement of traffic on the roads of the state.

Addressing the gathering after dedicating Regional Driving Training centre at Amargarh (Malerkotla), the CM said daily about 14 precious lives are lost in road accidents in Punjab. He said such deaths can be checked by manning the roads well for which ‘Road Safety Force’ will be formed in the Punjab Police.

Mann said this force will be entrusted with the task of checking rash driving, streamlining vehicular movement on roads and others to check the road accidents adding that it will reduce the burden on cops deployed in police stations.

Meanwhile, training his guns against the opposition parties, the Chief Minister said that as people have stopped hugging them for their misdeeds so now they are embracing each other by forgetting their ideological commitments.

He said these shameless people had mercilessly plundered the wealth of the state due to which people have ousted them from power. Bhagwant Mann said that these leaders will be made accountable for their sins and every penny will be recovered from them.

Mann said these politicians established their monopoly over the health, education, transport and other sectors by ruining the government institutions.

He said Panjab University belongs to the state and no one will be allowed to change its basic structure by allowing entry of any other state in it.

The CM said the state government will ensure uninterrupted and regular power supply to the farmers for ensuing paddy cultivation. He said that the state government has already made elaborate arrangements in this regard and there is no shortage of power in the state.

Mann said the state already has a coal stock of 52 days so power will be supplied in an uninterrupted manner to the food growers. He said for the first time in the history of the state, the Punjab government will put a tender for purchasing Goindwal Thermal Power plant.

He said this is unprecedented as for the first time the state government will bid to buy a private plant. Bhagwant Mann said that the state has enough supply of coal through which this plant can be run efficiently.