Punjab under Rs 3 lakh Cr debt, assets of ruling parties increasing manifold: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party president and Member of Parliament, Bhagwant Mann on Friday said while Punjab is having debt of over Rs Three Lakh Crore, assets of the leaders of ruling party in Punjab were increasing manifold.

Addressing a Press conference today, Mann said after the formation of AAP government in Punjab, the government treasury will be filled and the state will get rid of debt of over Rs Three Lakh Crore.

“Today Punjab has a debt of over Rs Three Lakh Crore and Punjab has a population of three crore. Thus every Punjabi has a debt of one lakh on his head, meaning every child born in Punjab is being born under debt. How did this happen? While the people of Punjab are paying taxes honestly, ”he said, adding that the wealth of the ruling families of Punjab and the leaders of Congress, BJP and SAD was steadily increasing.

The AAP leader alleged leaders of the ruling party have built huge five-star and seven-star hotels, palaces and shopping malls which are visible to us. Apart from this, they have purchased land and buildings abroad as also progressed their accounts in foreign banks.

The number of leaders’ buses has increased by hundreds, while the number of government buses and routes has decreased drastically. Not a single leader of these ruling parties of Punjab has become poor, because these corrupt leaders have plundered the government treasury of Punjab one by one through the mafia rule.

Mann said that Aam Aadmi Party has a comprehensive plan for the overall development of Punjab under which pro-people policies such as providing good quality education and treatment in government institutions, development of agriculture, development of industries apart from providing debt relief of over Rs Three Lakh Crore have been formulated.

AAP will endeavor to bring Punjab back on track with noble intentions and policies just as the Kejriwal government stopped the looting of Delhi’s exchequer and as on date Delhi’s exchequer has increased from Rs 26,000 Crore to Rs 69,000 Crore, due to which the Kejriwal government is generously providing facilities to the people of Delhi.

Presenting a blueprint to save Punjab’s exchequer, Mann said, “Out of Punjab’s treasury of Rs 1.68 lakh Crore, Rs 30,000-35,000 Crore is being looted every year through corruption and mafia which will be put to an end on priority after formation of AAP government in Punjab.

The sand mafia robs the revenue of Punjab worth Rs 20,000 Crore every year, which comes out to Rs One Lakh Crore in five years. Similarly, transport, excise and land grabbing will be stopped and pro-people policies on financial resources will be implemented.

Mann said the AAP government would not tolerate corruption, hooliganism and dictatorship in Punjab. Revenge and deliberate harassment of opponents is not part of the party’s ideology and AAP is committed to make Punjab a prosperous, developed and peaceful state.