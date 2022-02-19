Punjab Polls: Cong promises Rs 1100 per month for women ‘in need’, 1 lakh govt jobs, 8 cooking gas cylinders, end of liquor & sand mafia

On a day the campaign came to end for the February 20 elections, the ruling Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the Punjab Assembly polls, promising Rs 1,100 per month for women “in need”, eight free cooking gas cylinders, and end of liquor as well as sand mafia in the state.

In its manifesto, Congress also promised one lakh government jobs as the first thing after the formation of the government, pucca houses within six months, Rs 3100 as an old-age pension, and free treatment at all government hospitals.

Congress said the party will end mafia raj by creating corporations for liquor sales and sand mining. The government agencies will procure oilseed, pulses, and corn from farmers, the party said.

The manifesto promised an investment fund of Rs 1000 Crore for Startups, an increase in MGNREGA wages to Rs 350, an increase in man-days from 100 to 150, and a Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan for Startups.

Addressing the media, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu said the new government will procure oilseed, pulses, and corn from farmers. He also said that one lakh government jobs will be given to deserving candidates every year.

The party also promised to provide free education for all needy students in government schools, colleges, universities and to extend the scheduled caste scholarships to backward classes and general category students as well.

The party has promised to give financial support to girl students – Rs 5000 to students of Class 5 class, Rs 10,000 to students of Class 10 and Rs 20,000 and a computer to 12th standard students.

The party also promised to end the mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining. The other promises of the party include ending inspector raj by providing 170 services including birth and death certificates online.

Punjab will vote for its 117-member legislative assembly on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10.