Punjab Polls: AAP takes decisive lead, Channi, Sidhu, Amarinder, Badal senior trails

In early trends for Punjab Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party is set to form government in the state with Arvind Kejriwal’s party leaving its main rivals the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal way behind.

As the official trends at 9.20 a.m., the AAP was leading in 64 seats while the Congress and the SAD were leading in eight and five seats respectively. In a shock to the Congress, the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of Congress was trailing both from Chamkaur Sahib and

Bhadaur. Former CM, Parkash Singh Badal of SAD was also trailing from Lambi constituency.

Former CM who is Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, was also trailing in the counting of votes from Patiala Urban to the AAP candidate.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was also trailing from Amritsar East. Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann was leading from Dhuri and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was also trailing from Jalalabad constituency.

Many ministers in the Congress government Razia Sultana in Malerkotla assembly constituency, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in Nabha (reserved) constituency, Randeep Singh Nabha in Amloh constituency and Manpreet Singh Badal in Bathinda constituency were trailing mostly to AAP candidates.