Punjab Police recovers 4 more hand-grenades & weapons concealed at Batala

Two days after arresting two militants, the Punjab Police on Tuesday recovered another cache of hand grenades and arms and ammunition concealed by them at Dhariwaal-Batala road near village Suchetgarh in district Batala.

The Amritsar Rural Police on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday had arrested two militants identified as Amritpal Singh and Sammy, both residents of Amritsar after recovering two hand-grenades, one Pistol (9mm), along with living bullets and magazines from their possession.

The duo, allegedly associated with a UK-based terrorist entity, had been operating in the direction of UK-based terrorist Gurpreet Singh Khalsa alias Gurpreet.

Sharing details, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta said following the disclosures of the accused persons, the police team has recovered four more hand grenades, besides, three Pistols (9 mm), six magazines and 30 live rounds from the spot.

The preliminary investigations indicated that the recovered arms and ammunition were to be used to disrupt the peace and harmony and create a sense of terror in the state of Punjab, he added.

Days before Independence Day, the Punjab Police had also recovered a tiffin box fabricated into an improvised explosive device (IED) or tiffin bomb along with five hand grenades and 100 rounds of 9mm pistol, reportedly dropped through drone, from village Behedwal, PS Lopoke in Amritsar.

Meanwhile, in view of the large number of intel inputs indicating plans by Pak ISI and terrorist elements based abroad, who are working in close collaboration with the ISI, to carry out an attack in India on or around Independence Day, Punjab Police had made extensive security arrangements at the borders. Special security checkpoints were set up and patrolling was intensified 24X7.