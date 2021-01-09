Rejecting as completely baseless and malicious all allegations and reports to the contrary, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said there was no question of deputing police officers to negotiate with farmers protesting at the Delhi border.

Pointing out that he had made it categorically clear that the ball was in the Centre’s court, with the Punjab government having no role to play in the negotiations with farmers, the CM ridiculed the charges being flaunted by the SAD and AAP leaders on the basis of unfounded reports in a small section of the media.

With farmer protests going on in his state since long before the agitation started at the Delhi border, he had asked police to give him regular reports and updates on the situation not just from the national capital but also across Punjab, Amarinder pointed out, trashing the twisted and senseless interpretation being given to the presence of a few Punjab Police personnel at the farmers’ protest site.