Punjab Police busts inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel in UP

The Punjab Police claimed to have busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel after making a big seizure of over seven lakh tablets, capsules and injections of pharma opioids during a raid at an illegal storage godown in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Giving details about the case, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ropar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, on Saturday, said the main supplier of the drugs identified as Ashish Vishkarma, a resident of Khalasi Line near ITC in Saharanpur, has also been arrested.

The accused had been illegally supplying these opioid pharmaceutical drugs to some of the districts in Punjab including Fatehgarh Sahib, SAS Nagar, SBS Nagar, Rupnagar, Patiala and Ludhiana for the last five years, he said.

Bhullar said the police have recovered 4.98 lakh tablets of Lomotil, 97,200 tablets of Alprazolam, 75,840 of Proxyvon capsules, 21,600 vials of Avil, 16,725 injections of Buprenorphine and 550 tablets of Tramadol.

He said the police have also recovered 175 injections of Buprenorphine and 175 vials of Avil from two persons identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Kala and Harjaspreet Singh alias Jassa, both residents of Chamkaur Sahib on 14 July. Teams from Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Sirhind led by Inspector Amarbir Singh conducted a raid at the storage godown in the presence of local Uttar Pradesh Police.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Fatehgarh Sahib, Ravjot Grewal said the arrested accused has been brought to Punjab after completing all the legal formalities. The accused was wanted by the Fatehgarh Police in at least four commercial cases registered under NDPS act at Police Stations including Amloh, Sirhind, Badali Ala Singh and Khamano.