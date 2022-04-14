Punjab officers went to Delhi on my orders: Mann on Punjab officers meeting with Kejriwal

Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s meeting with Punjab officers in the absence of Punjab CM sparked a controversy, Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said senior officers of the state government had gone for training in New Delhi on his orders.

Speaking to reporters after a state-level function to mark the 131st birth anniversary of Baba Sahib here at Dr. BR Ambedkar Government College in Jalandhar, Mann slammed the Opposition for making undue hue and cry over the issue,

The CM said wherever needed he will send his officers for sharpening their administrative skills and expertise. He said the Delhi government’s reforms in education, health, and power sector are unmatched adding that there is no harm in getting training from them.

After the Delhi CM Kejriwal’s meeting with top officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in the meeting, where the state’s chief secretary and secretary power on Monday, the Opposition parties had accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo (Kejriwal) of remote controlling the party government in the state.

While former CM, Captain Amarinder Singh alleged Mann has become Kejriwal’s rubber stamp, the Congress alleged the AAP chief is the de-facto CM of Punjab.

On the reports that AAP Ministers and legislators are demanding Rs 50 lakh Fortuners and 30 Lakh Innova Crysta official vehicles, the CM ruled out any possibility of the state government purchasing any new vehicles for the ministers.

He said the Opposition was baselessly spreading such canards in dearth of any issue against the Punjab government. Mann said that there was no such move by the state government.

The CM said the state government will ensure judicious use of funds under the centrally sponsored schemes for the well-being of people. He said that the Rural Development Fund will be issued by the union government as soon as the Cabinet has approved the Punjab Rural Development Amendment (Ordinance) on Wednesday.

Mann said the Centre has withheld the funds under the scheme as the previous governments have diverted these funds for their vested political interests.

The CM said every guarantee promised to the people will be fulfilled. He said that less than a month has passed since the formation of the new government in Punjab. Mann said every promise made to people will be delivered at every cost.

He said the perpetrators of the post-matric scholarship scheme scam will be soon behind the bars. The CM said this is a heinous and unpardonable crime adding that culprits will not be spared at any cost. Mann further said that the key accused will be soon seen filing applications in court for better facilities in jails.