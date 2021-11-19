Punjab Minister asks Centre to compensate families of farmers

Punjab Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the repeal of the three agricultural laws but asked the Centre to compensate the families of the farmers who passed away during the nearly year-long protest.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi who listened to the long outstanding demand of the farmers and took the decision. I also ask the Union government to compensate the families of farmers who passed away during the protest,” he told the media.

In an address to the nation earlier in the day, Modi announced the repeal of the farm laws against which farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at the borders of Delhi for nearly a year.