Punjab hikes monthly allowance of defence awardees

The Punjab government on Tuesday increased the monthly allowance of gallantry, distinguished service awardees, their widows, widows of posthumous awardees and next of kin by 80 per cent.

A spokesperson of the defence services welfare department said out of the total 2044 winners of gallantry and distinguished awards, the allowance for the winners of the Param Vir Chakra has been increased from the existing Rs 23100 to Rs 41580.

Similarly, the six Ashok Chakra awardees would now get an enhanced allowance of Rs 33264 in place of earlier Rs 18480 while the 11 Maha Vir Chakra awardees would be now entitled to receive Rs 31601 instead of Rs 17556.

The monthly allowance of the 24 Kirti Chakra winners has also been increased from Rs 13860 to Rs 24948. The 127 Vir Chakra awardees would now get Rs 18295 from Rs 10164.

Similarly, 165 Shaurya Chakra winners would now receive the hiked allowance from Rs 6480 to Rs 11664. Further, 662 Sena, Nao Sena, Vayu Sena Medal (gallantry) awardees would now get an increased amount of Rs 5580 as against Rs 3100.

The 277 Mentioned in Dispatches (gallantry) awardees would receive Rs 2790 instead of Rs 1550. The two widows of Military Cross awardees would now get Rs 20790 instead of Rs 11550 earlier. Also, the three beneficiaries of Military Medal awardees would be given Rs 9720 in place of the earlier amount of Rs 5400.

The three beneficiaries of the Indian Distinguished Service Medal (IDSM) awardees would now get Rs 2790 against the earlier Rs 1500. The four Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal awardees would henceforth receive Rs 1386 instead of Rs 770.

Rs 1260 would be given to the 98 winners of the Param Vishishta Seva Medal against Rs 700. The nine awardees decorated with the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal would now receive Rs 1116 instead of the earlier allowance of Rs 620.

Similarly, 171 Ati Vishisht Seva Medal awardees would get Rs 972 instead of Rs 540. This apart, 47 winners of the Yudh Seva Medal would be given Rs 846 against Rs 470 being paid earlier. Also, Rs 720 as against Rs 400 would be given to the 84 Sena, Nao Sena, Vayu Sena Medal (distinguished) awardees.