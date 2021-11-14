Punjab govt exempts CLU for standalone industries in permissible zones

In a bid to facilitate industrial development in the state, the Punjab government has exempted the provision of getting Change of Land Use (CLU) permission for setting up standalone green, orange, and red category industries in permissible zones.

Giving details, Punjab housing and urban development minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria revealed that earlier the industrialists were required to obtain the CLU from the department and then required to get the building plans approved.

The minister said the process was quite cumbersome and time-consuming for the industrialists to start their projects. Exemption from obtaining CLU would encourage the setting up of industries, as it would reduce the process.

Now the industrialist can directly get their building plans approved from the department, he said.

The approval of building plans would be subject to the fulfillment of siting guidelines for industries and building bye-laws of the department, which the applicants would have to abide by, added Sarkaria.

Various industrial associations since long were demanding to ease out the process of setting up of industries and demanded single step clearance. These associations were of the view that there are many entrepreneurs inclined to establish industries in the state, but lengthy procedures for getting the approvals including CLUs are discouraging them.

Considering the demand of the industrial associations and keeping in view the changing scenario where the state has to reduce its dependency on agriculture and has to look for other avenues to boost the economic growth, this decision has been made, said Sarkaria.

The government is inclined to better the economic prospects of the state and the decision of exempting the industries from getting CLU is expected to yield the desired results said the Minister. The step would encourage industrialists to come forward to set up industries which in turn would result in the growth of the state on the economic front and also lead to employment generation, he said.