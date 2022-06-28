Punjab govt to bring resolution against Agnipath scheme in Assembly : Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the state government will soon bring a resolution in the state Assembly to oppose the ‘Agnipath’ scheme proposed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

“Agnipath is a whimsical and irrational move of the NDA government which will destroy the basic fabric of the Indian Army” said the CM while replying to issue raised by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa during Zero Hour.

Mann said this is another illogical move by the NDA government to ruin the future of the youth of the country.

He said that no one, except BJP leaders, have ever understood the merits of schemes like demonetisation, GST, draconian farm laws and others.

The CM said the Agnipath’ scheme is an addition to such baseless moves, which no one is able to understand.

Mann said it is unfortunate and unbelievable that a youth will join the Army after attaining age of 17 years and superannuate merely after four years at age of 21.

The CM said ironically the youth who will be serving the country at prime of his youth will not get any pension or other benefits for this service.

Mann said that this is a huge loss for the youth of the country who want to serve their motherland, either in freezing cold or boiling hot temperature, by joining the Armed forces on basis of their physical ability.

He said ‘Agnipath’ reflects the sorry state of affairs in the country as the party in power at centre is recklessly running its affairs without applying mind.

The CM said that this is grave injustice with the youth of the country which is not at all acceptable at any cost.

Mann said that the state government vehemently opposes this senseless move of the Union government and resolution to oppose this will be brought very soon.

He solicited the support and cooperation of all the parties to oppose this move with full might to secure the future of the youth.