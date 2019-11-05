In a major crackdown, Punjab Police have frozen assets of over Rs 3.90 crore belonging to eight alleged drug peddlers apprehended under various provisions of the NDPS Act.

All movable and immovable assets of the smugglers from Tarn Taran have been frozen immediately after the police received clearance for the action from the Department of Revenue of the government of India, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The action was expected to act as a deterrent for drug smugglers and peddlers to strengthen the campaign launched by the state government to wipe out the drug menace from the state, he said.

The bulk of the assets frozen belong to Mukhtiar Singh against whom a case was registered after seizure of 1 kg heroin.

In another case, property of Mukhtiar Singh of Rs 73.22 lakh has been seized.