Punjab: Entrance Exam for Meritorious Schools on 3 October

The Punjab government has announced to conduct the entrance examination for meritorious schools on 3 October.

According to a spokesperson of the Punjab school education department, the Society for Quality Education for Poor and Meritorious Students Punjab will conduct the entrance examination for the

Class IX to Class XII on 3 October from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

According to the spokesperson, the roll numbers of students and the list of examination centres will be uploaded on the website ssapunjab.org very soon.

The Punjab Government is running 10 Meritorious Schools at Talwara, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Mohali and Gurdaspur to impart free education to the poor and intelligent students of the state. Meritorious School Talwara runs classes from Class IX to Class XII while all other schools have Class XI and XII with science and commerce streams.

These schools have all the required facilities like science labs, residential staff quarters, separate hostel for girls and boys, spacious playground with facility for a different type of games, well-equipped mess, smart classrooms and well-stocked libraries, etc. with an aim for the overall development of the students and to prepare them for better future, the spokesperson said.

These schools provide free books, uniforms, boarding and lodging facilities to the students. The entrance examination fee of competitive exams is also being paid by the Society.

Proper security is deployed in the campus of the schools for providing a safe and secure environment to schools and staff.

Apart from regular studies, these schools prepare the students for competitive tests like JEE, NEET, GLAT etc. through good coaching. Now, these schools have been providing the training to those students who aspire to join NDA, the spokesperson added.