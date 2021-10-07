Punjab DGP orders police personnel to report back at their place of posting

The Director-General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, on Wednesday ordered all the police officers in districts to send unauthorised police personnel back to their parent district with immediate effect.

In its order issued to all heads of police offices in Punjab and all officers posted out of Punjab Police department, the DGP stated that it has been observed that some police officers on their transfer from one district or unit to another take some police officials in their personal staff or otherwise from their previous place of posting to the new station or unit after their transfer.

“This practice leads to a number of administrative problems and it needs to be discontinued in the interest of professional propriety,” reads the order, directing that all officers, who have taken police officials of different ranks along with them without proper authorisation to this effect at the time of their posting from one district or unit to another to direct all such police personnel, except their security, to report back to their respective parent districts or units immediately. Meanwhile, the DGP also asked the concerned officers to send compliance reports to this effect at the DGP office.