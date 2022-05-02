Punjab Cong in-charge seeks sought disciplinary action against Sidhu

With Navjot Singh Sidhu continuing his meetings with disgruntled party leaders, Congress in-charge for Punjab Harish Chaudhary has sought disciplinary action against the former Punjab Congress chief.

In a letter, dated 23 April, to Congress president Sonia Gandhi dated, Chaudhary wrote, “Having been in charge of the party’s affairs in Punjab from November until now, it has also been my observation that Sidhu continuously criticised the functioning of the Congress government, terming it corrupt and hand in glove with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).”

“As the party was fighting the election, it was inappropriate for Sidhu to set such a precedent. In spite of my repeated advice to him (Sidhu) to avoid such activities, he continued to speak against the government relentlessly,” he added.

Chaudhary also pointed out Sidhu’s inexcusable’ actions at the assumption ceremony of Warring where Sidhu maintained a distance from the party leadership. He said Sidhu just greeted the new Punjab Congress chief and left, while other leaders presented a united front.

Chaudhary said that disciplinary action should be taken against Sidhu and said that he must be asked for an explanation. Chaudhary said he was also forwarding the new Punjab Congress Chief Raja Warring’s detailed note regarding Sidhu’s current activities.

He said Sidhu cannot be allowed to portray himself above the party and set an example for others to breach party discipline.

Sidhu had recently blamed two Congress chief ministers Captain Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi, who ran the state in the past five years, for failing to crack down on the “mafia” which, he said, resulted in the party’s loss in Assembly polls in Punjab.

Praising the Aam Aadmi Party’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as an honest man, Sidhu had said he will support Mann if he fights the mafia.