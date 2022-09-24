Punjab CM hints at going after Opposition leaders on corruption

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Saturday, said the state government will leave no stone unturned in making the state free from corruption, drugs, unemployment and other maladies.

Addressing a gathering after paying obeisance at Tilla Baba Sheikh Farid in Faridkot, Chief Minister Mann said that the entire government mechanism is with the people of the state to get rid of these maladies, which have made deep inroads during the regimes of previous governments.

Mann said that the previous governments have plundered the public wealth mercilessly. He said that the successive governments in the state have even surpassed Britishers in looting the taxpayers’ money.

The CM, however, said that his government will recover every single penny from these corrupt leaders and optimally utilise it for the welfare of people.

While listing several path breaking initiatives of his government, Mann said that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab is providing corruption free governance to the people adding that pilferages in the public money have been plugged and now that money is being used for the state and its people.

Mann said that his government has passed the historic ‘One MLA, One Pension’ scheme to ensure the judicious utilisation of public funds. Likewise, he said that around 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been dedicated across the state to people for imparting quality health services.

The CM said that on the one hand the process for new recruitment has been started and on the other the wheels have also been set in motion to regularize the jobs of contractual employees.

He said that the state government will soon embark on a scheme to provide Atta Dal to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps. Bhagwant Mann also said that pensions will also be disbursed to the eligible beneficiaries at their homes.

Slamming the opposition parties as ‘chronic liars,’ the CM said these leaders have no other work except criticising the several citizen centric decisions taken by the state government.

He said that in dearth of any concrete issue these leaders are criticising the state government only for the sake of criticism. Mann said that undeterred by it the state government will continue to work for the well being of the people and development of the state.