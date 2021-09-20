When Punjab CM-designate Channi flipped coin to make a decision

The new Punjab Chief Minister designate Charanjit Singh Channi once courted controversy for flipping a coin to decide between two candidates for the post of lecturer.

After this move became controversial, then technical education minister Channi had defended it saying he only intended to make a choice in a transparent manner.

The incident took place in 2018 when the postings of 37 recruits of the Punjab Public Service Commission were decided in the minister’s office.

Two lecturers sought the same posting at a government polytechnic institute in Patiala.

Even as some bureaucrats in his office had suggested he should go by merit, Channi said, “Why don’t we toss?” The young candidates went along with it and many in the room were seen chuckling when the minister tossed the coin.

“There were 37 candidates and they were given stations of their choice. Two of the candidates wanted the same station, their merit was also the same, therefore, they themselves proposed a toss… so we did. There was no wrongdoing, it was done purely based on merit,” Channi had said defending the act.

